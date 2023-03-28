Melissa Joan Hart Breaks Down Recounting How She Helped Kindergarteners Escape Nashville Shooter (Video)

Actress Melissa Joan Hart, in video on Instagram posted Tuesday, revealed in heart-wrenching detail that she and her husband ended up helping several young children who were trying to escape the deadly shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

“Hey guys, for those of you that know, I live in Nashville, and what’s been going on here today. My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today,” Hart said in the video, which you can watch at the top of the page now. “We moved here from Connecticut where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook. So this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity.

Hart said she and her husband were on their way to a conference at their children’s school, when they encountered a group of fleeing children.

“We helped a class of kindergartners cross a busy highway,” Hart said as her voice cracked. “They were climbing outta the woods, they were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school.”

Hart continued, “So we helped all these tiny little, little kids across the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children. And, I don’t know what to say anymore. It is just enough is enough, and just pray. Pray for the families.”

On Monday, a 28-year-old armed with several weapons, including an assault rifle, shot their way into the door of The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennesse. The shooter ultimately killed three children and three adults. Metro Nashville Police responded within minutes and killed the shooter.

The shooter’s motives are unknown at this time.