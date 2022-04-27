Melissa McBride Exits ‘Walking Dead’ Carol-Daryl Spinoff Series

Melissa McBride, who has played badass Carol Peletier on “The Walking Dead” since the first season of the hit AMC series, will no longer be part of the spinoff that was centered on her character’s friendship with fellow fan favorite Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

AMC confirmed on Wednesday that McBride is “no longer able to participate” in the series, which will film in Europe this summer.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe,” the cabler said in a statement shared with TheWrap. “Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but, The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

McBride and Dixon were the two sole original cast members still remaining in the series’ 11th and final season.

