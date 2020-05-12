Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone to Teach Online Classes to Support Groundlings Theater

Nat Faxon, Jim Rash join McCarthy and Falcone’s online seminar to raise funds for The Groundlings

| May 12, 2020 @ 10:19 AM

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone host online classes to benefit The Groundlings.

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone are teaming up with actors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash to raise money for The Groundlings Theater and School in Hollywood.

McCarthy, Falcone, Rash and Faxon will host limited live informational classes on Zoom video chat, with registration proceeds benefitting The Groundlings, which shut its doors in late March and is one of many small venues nationwide facing financial pressures because of the pandemic. In April, improv house Upright Citizen’s Brigade closed its New York school and theater because the group couldn’t afford to keep the location open during the pandemic.

Rash is known for his work in the NBC sitcom “Community,” and Faxon has starred in films including “The Way Way Back” and “Downhill.”

Also Read: Netflix Scores Film on 1999 US Women's Soccer World Cup Champs

McCarthy and Falcone are both alumni of The Groundlings. The two will teach a class called “Auditioning for Film and TV,” which will be held Thursday, May 14, from 6-8:30 p.m. PT. During the class, the couple will share their perspective of auditions from both in front of and behind the camera. The class is currently sold out and a waitlist is being formed.

Faxon, Rash and Falcone will team up for a second class on “Directing for the Screen,” which will take place Thursday, May 21, from 6-8:30 p.m. PT. Enrollment for the class begins Sunday, May 17, at 10 a.m. PT. The class is designed for early-career directors and actors and promises a “lively and candid discussion” about key elements of directing, including breaking in, running a set and collaborating with other artists.

Each class will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The online classes are available to participants around the globe, and people can sign up at The Groundlings website.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn
1 of 27

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE