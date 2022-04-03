The 64th Grammy Award capped off an excellent year in music, from the debut albums of newcomers like Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie to new material by respected artists like Tony Bennett and Dolly Parton.
Naturally, the best moments of the ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, came from the myriad musical performances.
Silk Sonic kicked off the show with a smooth rendition of “777” from their debut album -- and of course they picked up multiple awards for “Leave The Door Open.” Pop queens Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish worked innovative set designs into renditions of their hit singles. BTS and Lil Nas X brought the house down with hyped-up dance numbers.
The Grammys gave a moving tribute to the war in Ukraine. In a pre-taped speech, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea for people to “tell the truth about this war.” John Legend was joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk for a multilingual performance of “Flee.”
The show also paid respects to those the music community has lost in the past year. A montage devoted to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins opened the “In Memoriam” segment. It was followed by a Stephen Sondheim medley performed by musical theater heavyweights Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt and Leslie Odom Jr.
Although most of the winners were rather predictable – with Silk Sonic, Rodrigo, and Foo Fighters nabbing multiple prizes – the night’s biggest surprise came at the very end when Jon Batiste won Album of the Year for “We Are.” He gave a humble speech thanking his fellow nominees and sharing his gratitude for music.
For all of that and more, read on for 8 of the most memorable moments at this year’s Grammy Awards.