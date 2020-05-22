Though large Memorial Day backyard gatherings won’t be a possibility this year due to the pandemic, don’t fret! There are plenty of outdoor parks, trails and beaches and, perhaps most importantly, takeout barbecue that you can enjoy and make the most of your three-day weekend in Los Angeles County.

If you’re planning on spending time outside, just remember to abide by public health guidance: wash your hands frequently, wear a face covering and stay 6 ft. away from others. Group gatherings are still not permitted, as well.

Barbecue

Baby Blues BBQ

Locations in Echo Park, Venice and K-Town

(310) 396-7675

If you’re ordering for your family or roommates you’ve been quarantining with, try Baby Blues’ family-style options. The Butchers’ Block, which feeds about 4-6 people, includes “8 bones Baby Back Ribs, 8 bones Memphis-Style Ribs, half Smoked Chicken, ½ lb Pulled Pork, ½ lb Brisket,” six pieces of cornbread and your choice of four sides.

Maple Block Meat Co.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 313-6328

The westside BBQ spot is offering a Memorial Day weekend special, which includes the Meat Sampler Package (brisket, chopped pork, spare ribs and sausage) or the Whole Wood-Smoked Chicken Package; both come with a set of sides. The packages are available for curbside pickup all weekend, but make sure you pre-order by Friday! Otherwise, peruse the restaurant’s Memorial Day menu to order à la carte.

Bludso’s Bar & Que

609 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles

(323) 931-2583

On Memorial Day, Bludso’s is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for curbside pickup or delivery. Along with your favorite meats and sides, you can also order cocktails, beer and wine — so long as you’re of age, of course!

Holy Cow BBQ

Locations in Santa Monica and Culver City

(310) 883-6269 or (424) 298-8220

Holy Cow’s barbecue plate comes with a side and your choice of BBQ pulled chicken, Carolina pulled pork, BBQ chicken, Texas brisket, Santa Maria tri-tip.

Soowon Galbi

856 S. Vermont Ave., Suite B, Los Angeles

(213) 365-9292

If you’re craving some Korean BBQ instead, Soowon Galbi in K-town is best known — as its name suggests — for its galbi, or marinated, barbecued beef short ribs. The restaurant also offers combo sets, which include a slew of different cuts of meat.

Park’s BBQ

955 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

(213) 380-1717

Another K-town favorite, Park’s is offering its cuts of marinated meat uncooked so you can grill them from home. But if that’s not your style, order from their cooked menu — you’ll still get all the banchan you know and love.

Beaches

L.A. County’s beaches reopened with limitations earlier this month for active recreation, which means swimming, surfing, running, skating, walking and — most recently — biking. Public bathrooms will be open and public parking lots at Dockweiler State Beach, Will Rogers State Beach, Zuma Beach and Surfrider Beach will be open at “partial capacity,” according to a Friday announcement from the county. However, the piers remain closed.

Remember that gatherings of any size are still not permitted, and, as much as you may want to, lounging out on the sand and sunbathing is not allowed. If you’re not in the water, you must also wear a face covering and keep 6 ft. away from others.

Beach bike paths are now open! Here's a refresher on what is and what isn't allowed. Remember to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and to keep moving. More info on LA County beaches and parking lots can be found at https://t.co/Z6V16SifFe. pic.twitter.com/yrMhog4GP0 — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) May 22, 2020

Trails & Parks

The county’s trails and golf courses were allowed to reopen earlier this month with limitations, but be sure to check laparks.org for specific limitations on your favorite location. For example, the trails at Griffith Park are open, as are the grounds and sidewalks by the Observatory, but the Observatory itself remains closed. Runyon Canyon, the Wisdom Tree Trail and Wattles Gardens remain closed.

For the most part, the outdoor areas at local and community parks, fishing lakes, dog parks, tennis and pickleball courts for single play, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas and botanic gardens are open, but visitors must comply with physical distancing guidelines. Echo Park, for example, is open for you to walk and run in, but you can’t rent those iconic swan pedal boats at this time.

As for state parks, the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Los Encinos State Historic Park, Pio Pico State Historic Park and the Simon Rodia State Historic Park remain closed, according to the L.A. Times. Make sure to check here for specific limitations at the state park you may want to visit.

Remember to stay 6 ft. away from others, wear a face covering if you’re going to be near other people and bring extra water if you’re spending a lot of time outdoors since temperatures are expected to be in the 90s next week!

???????? #MemorialDay weekend is here! We invite you to safely enjoy #LACountyParks while following the #COVID19 health order guidelines. Keep 6ft away from others. No group gatherings.???? face covering when others are close by. Visit https://t.co/KYAtUYqiRW ???? pic.twitter.com/Pqois6Aflp — Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation (@lacountyparks) May 22, 2020

There’s always TV

If the outdoors aren’t your thing right now, then by all means stay in. Check out TheWrap’s guide to everything you’ll want to watch this weekend.