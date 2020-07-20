Ratings: ABC’s Summer Game Shows Top Rerun-Heavy Sunday

CBS’ golf tournament partially aired in primetime for the east coast

The PGA Tour’s Memorial golf tournament strolled into primetime on the east coast last night, but the live competition was not enough for CBS to rise above ABC’s summer game show repeats.

(ABC wasn’t the only network to air just reruns on Sunday: NBC, Fox and The CW all did the same. With the exception of the Memorial tourney, which only aired in primetime for those in the eastern time zone, CBS was also all repeats last night.)

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Disney-owned broadcast network aired encores of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck” (pictured above) and “Match Game.”

CBS and NBC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.4 million, NBC was third with 1.9 million.

The 7 o’clock hour — the one with golf for east-coasters — for CBS was the best of the night, averaging a 0.5 rating and 5.3 million viewers, per these initial Nielsen numbers.

Univision, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.2/1. Univision was fourth in total viewers with 843,000, Fox was fifth with 742,000 and Telemundo was sixth with 719,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 458,000.