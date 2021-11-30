Hold on to your caps, lads and lassies. “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are taking flight for the second season of “Men in Kilts.”

Starz has not only greenlit a second season of Heughan and McTavish’s travel and adventure buddy series, officially titled “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham,” but the boys will head to New Zealand for the second go around.

The upcoming second season will span six episodes, Starz announced Tuesday. Heughan and McTavish also revealed the news in a video on Twitter.

New destination, new adventures. Get ready for #MenInKilts Season 2!

Season 1 of the show saw them exploring their native Scotland and taking part in various events. There was also a heavy food component to the show, with the actors quite happily sampling cuisine wherever they went. The twosome also drove a small camper van around and filmed their driving, leading to some of the most amusing moments between the friends.

Heughan and McTavish both star in “Outlander,” which returns for its sixth season on Starz on March 22.

The new season will follow Heughan’s Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire Randall Fraser as they navigate life on The Ridge in the run up to the American Revolution.

“Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” was developed by Heughan and McTavish and produced by Boardwalk Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television. The stars came up with the idea and serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Kevin Johnston who also serves as director.