G/O Media Hires Veteran Journalist and Executive Merrill Brown as Editorial Director

G/O Media, a New York-based digital publisher with a portfolio of popular and irreverent news, sports and technology websites including Gizmodo and Deadspin, has named decorated journalist and executive Merrill Brown as its next Editorial Director.

Brown takes the reins at G/O Media after a series of advisory stints to help media brands in the digital space, consulting an assortment of top media outlets, including The Guardian, ABC News, NPR, New York Magazine and TV Guide.

Jim Spanfeller, CEO of G/O Media – to whom Brown will report – said in a statement, “Merrill’s deep experience across the media spectrum make him an invaluable addition to the G/O Media family.” He added that Brown’s “expertise will take our strong editorial product to even greater heights.”

In a statement, Brown said he was “thrilled to be joining such a vibrant company that is leading in the digital space. I look forward to helping the organization create great coverage of vitally important topics and driving growth while maintaining the distinctive and powerful voices of each site.”

As founder and CEO of The News Project Inc., Brown provided technology and related services to assist “investors, philanthropists, journalists, foundations, NGOs, and others to operate digital news businesses.”

The executive has a deep media background, and is noted for several “firsts,” such as serving as the first inaugural Editor-in-Chief of MSNBC.com and the inaugural Director of the Montclair State University School of Communication and Media. Prior to these high-profile posts, he was a financial correspondent for The Washington Post, based in New York.

Brown’s multiple accolades and achievements also include serving as board member of more than a dozen companies and nonprofits. Among these are the International Women’s Media Foundation, Now Public (as Chairman) and the City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism.

Brown also co-founded the Online News Association.