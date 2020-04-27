Watch Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald Sing Sondheim in Their Bathrobes – and Drink (Video)

The three actresses performed together in the online concert “Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration”

| April 27, 2020 @ 7:05 AM Last Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 7:18 AM

Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald wowed on Sunday night during an online concert celebrating the 90th birthday of legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim.

Appearing from their respective homes in their bathrobes, the actresses performed a spot-on and hilarious rendition of “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Sondheim’s 1970 musical “Company” — complete with swigs from wine goblets and cocktail glasses (and in Streep’s case, directly from the bottle).

The actresses seemed to relish the “I’ll drink to that” refrain from the classic tune, which was first performed by Elaine Stritch on Broadway (and more recently by Patti LuPone in a revival that was due to open this month before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Broadway theaters).

Also Read: Virtual Concerts and Broadway Shows to Watch During the Coronavirus Shutdown

The trio joined a host of Tony-winning luminaries for the online event, including Neil Patrick Harris, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Alexander and even Steven Spielberg (who didn’t sing but gave an online shout-out to Sondheim).

Tony winner Raúl Esparza helped organize the event to raise money for Artists Striving to End Poverty), which generated donations through the Broadway.com YouTube channel. Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell served as music director for the concert, with Paul Wontorek directing.

Watch the full “The Ladies Who Lunch” performance below. You can also check out the full two-hour-plus concert, “Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration,” here.

  broadway coronavirus
