‘Messiah’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

“Messiah” has been canceled after only one season on Netflix.

“It’s a very sad day today,” wrote actor Wil Traval, who played Will Mathers on the drama series, wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different.”

Netflix confirmed the cancellation Thursday.

A person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that one of the factors that went into the decision was the concern that producing the show in a timely fashion wouldn’t be prudent during the coronavirus pandemic, given its large international cast and overseas filming locations.

The 10-episode drama series starred Mehdi Dehbi as Al-Massih, a mysterious man who emerges from Syria and quickly amasses a group of dedicated followers who believe him to be the second coming. Michelle Monaghan starred opposite him as Eva Geller, a CIA officer hell-bent on proving that he’s nothing but a con man intent on throwing the world into chaos.

Unfortunately, the first season ended on a cliffhanger, we’ll never find out the truth about Al-Massih. But if you want to find out more about the actor who plays him and whether those luscious locks are real, click here.

