Met Gala Update: Anna Wintour Has Big Plans for Canceled Fashion Extravaganza on YouTube

Vogue’s editor-in-chief is planning a “Moment With The Met” for livestreaming on YouTube

| May 3, 2020 @ 6:05 PM Last Updated: May 3, 2020 @ 6:08 PM
Anna Wintour at the 2019 Met Gala.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

The Met Gala was supposed to take place this Monday, but with New York still deep in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is bringing a little piece of fashion’s biggest night to a socially distanced world courtesy of YouTube.

On Monday and Tuesday, Vogue’s YouTube page will stream several shows about famous models and stars that have walked the red carpet at the Met over the years, including Liza Koshy, Naomi Campbell and Cardi B. At 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, Wintour will host a special retrospective called “A Moment at the Met,” where she will be joined with special guests to look back at the famed event.

“It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways,” Wintour said in a statement. “So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment–one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy.”

Also Read: 2020 Met Gala Indefinitely Postponed in Light of Coronavirus Pandemic

Created in 1948 as a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the Met Gala has grown into the most exclusive social event in New York and one of the most famous in the world, particularly under the direction of Wintour and her Vogue EIC predecessor Diana Vreeland. The 2020 Gala would have marked Wintour’s 25th anniversary as chairman of the Costume Institute and organizer of the event. Tickets to get into the exclusive event cost $30,000.

