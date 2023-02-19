We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Meta Launches Paid Verification Service for Facebook and Instagram

The cost of being verified on the social platform starts at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on iOS, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says

| February 19, 2023 @ 4:09 PM

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the opening kenote at the Facebook f8 conference on April 30, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the annual one-day F8 developers conference. (Getty Images)

Meta is launching a subscription service that, for a monthly fee, allows Facebook and Instagram users to get verified, chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Sunday.

“This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you and get direct access to customer support,” Zuckerberg said in a statement posted on Facebook. “This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services.”

Meta Verified starts at $11.99/month on the web or $14.99/month on iOS. It will be rolled out and tested in Australia and New Zealand this week with more countries added in increments.

Meta Revenue Stalls and Profit Plummets by Half, but Investors Are Cheering
Also Read:
Meta Revenue Stalls and Profit Plummets by Half, but Investors Are Cheering

Shares of Meta Platforms skyrocketed 20% at the opening bell earlier this month after the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp parent posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and Zuckerberg promised that 2023 would be a “year of efficiency.” Wall Street cheered Zuckerberg’s promise for a newfound focus on containing costs this year, pledging for expenses to fall between $89 billion and $95 billion for the year, from $87.66 billion in 2022.

This new paid verification service comes on the heels of Twitter relaunching its paid verification service, Twitter Blue, in December after a rash of fake “verified” accounts forced them to pull the feature. Twitter Blue costs $11 a month for iOS and Android subscribers.

Two months into Twitter Blue, the social media site’s Blue subscription tier counted for just 180,000 paying users as of the middle of January, a figure that represents just 0.2% of the social media app’s monthly active users. The 180,000 Blue subscribers represent 62% of Twitter Blue’s total global subscribers, implying the app has 290,000 subscribers for the premium offering in total.

Meta Shares Leap 20% After Facebook Parent Tops Q4 Expectations, Pledges 2023 ‘Efficiency’
Also Read:
Meta Shares Leap 20% After Facebook Parent Tops Q4 Expectations, Pledges 2023 ‘Efficiency’