Hands On With Meta’s New Orion Augmented Reality Glasses | Commentary

Meta’s moonshot device arrives. Will this justify the billions of dollars that Meta has spent on its Reality Labs?

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz
Meta "Orion" glasses
Wearing the glasses during a demo at Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters this week. (credit: Alex Kantrowitz)

This week, I became one of the few people outside Meta to try its new “Orion” augmented reality glasses. The product is a technological marvel, layering computing on top of the real world in a lightweight wearable device. It’s so good — bright, smart, and fast — it makes mainstream augmented reality feel real for the first time. And while still internal to Meta, a broader release seems inevitable. 

I put on Orion for about 30 minutes at Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters. The device felt like a normal pair of glasses, albeit with a bit more bulk and weight than usual. Then the display came on.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

