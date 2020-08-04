Cash still rules everything around Method Man in the trailer for Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost.”

In the “Power” sequel series, which we now know will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 6, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper plays a high-priced defense attorney who apparently charges $500,000 just to have a conversation. That’s the kind of legal help you need when in a pickle the size of Tariq’s and Tasha’s.

“Power Book II: Ghost” picks up shortly after the events of “Power” as Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), facing charges for the murder her son committed, according to Starz’s official description. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith), the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson). With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige), that’s been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

The cast of the Lionsgate TV series also includes Gianni Paolo, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Melanie Liburd, Justin Marcel McManus, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray and LaToya Tonodeo.

“Power Book II: Ghost” is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.

“We are thrilled to bring the fans the next chapter of ‘Power with Book II: Ghost.’ We know they have been waiting too long to rejoin Tasha, Tariq, and other favorite characters as we push into the next phase of their journey,” Kemp said in a statement.

“The ‘Power’ Universe just keeps getting bigger and better and ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is getting ready to raise the bar again. We can’t wait for the fans to see what is in store for all of the characters they know and those they are about to meet,” 50 Cent added. “I have told you before, ‘Power’ never ends… we are just getting started.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” will premiere Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9/8c on Starz. It will move to its regular 8/7c time slot the following Sunday.