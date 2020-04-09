MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Details Partner’s Feverish Fight With COVID-19: ‘Folks Need to Be Prepared’

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke shared for the first time that her partner was fighting COVID-19 for the past few weeks and explained how “scary” it was caring for him as he convulsed while his fever kept climbing higher.

In a Twitter thread shared on Thursday, Burke said she and her partner — an “essential worker” who works with the homeless — were first exposed in mid-March. Along with fatigue, headaches and a low-grade fever, Burke said her partner’s “skin felt like it was burning.”

On the fifth day, Burke said her partner’s fever spiked to 102.3 and they both went to the emergency room. “We were both admitted to the ER after being triaged in the lobby. He was dehydrated and had elevated blood sugar so they put him on an IV. They gave us both chest X-rays and the Covid test which is *brutal* (but fairly quick). He was positive and I was negative,” she wrote.

After they were both sent back home because Burke’s partner didn’t yet have any respiratory problems, Burke said she would stay up all night watching him breathe to monitor whether he was skipping any breaths. The next few continues continued to be worse, she wrote, as her partner barely had an appetite and his fever would spike at night.

“The worst was day 8 when his fever went to 102.9 and he began to have convulsions,” Burke wrote. “Just have to say this was the SCARIEST night because the pressure of making the wrong decision was overwhelming. Felt like one wrong move could kill him. I didn’t sleep at all.”

Since then, Burke said his fever has never gotten that high and is now “up and about,” albeit with a “horrible cough.”

“He’s not 100% but he’s much, much better. I don’t wish this on *anyone* as a patient or caretaker. It’s scary and hard and bc it affects everyone differently you just don’t know. I think folks need to be prepared with meds in your house just in case,” she wrote. “I just want folks to know it’s not just like a *bad flu* or cold.”

Read Burke’s full thread here:

We were both exposed in mid-March. He was deemed an “essential worker” because he works with the homeless and was exposed again at work. It took about three days to figure out that we were probably dealing with Covid. In 3 days he went from feeling a little weak to 101.5 fever. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020

The same things you’ve read other places also happened: *extreme* fatigue, escalating fever, terrible headaches, but no cough early on. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020

We were both admitted to the ER after being triaged in the lobby. He was dehydrated and had elevated blood sugar so they put him on an IV. They gave us both chest X-rays and the Covid test ???? which is *brutal* (but fairly quick). He was positive and I was negative. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020

The next few nights 6-9 were BAD. His fever would level off in the day time and spike at night. I gave him DayQuil, vit C and B12, and ran the humidifier with Oregano oil drops. He drank tea with ginger, elderberry, lemon and honey or hot water with lemon all day and hardly ate. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020

I called they came to the phone in 15 mins or less). The doctor said I needed to get his fever down. I put him in the shower (a whole other story) and gave him Tylenol cold & flu extra strength (he took that at night) and it started to come down in about two hours. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020

It never went that high again. We were told he has to go 3 days with no fever and no meds. Today is day 3. We are on day 15 overall and he has a horrible cough which started about 4 days ago and headaches, but is up and about. ???????????????? — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020

He’s not 100% but he’s much, much better. I don’t wish this on *anyone* as a patient or caretaker. It’s scary and hard and bc it affects everyone differently you just don’t know. I think folks need to be prepared with meds in your house just in case. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020

It’s $79 if you don’t have insurance and you get a video call and a follow up via phone.

I don’t know if our story is helpful. I hope so. I just want folks to know it’s not just like a *bad flu* or cold. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020

Also, the doctor instructed him to stay inside at least 7 more days to be sure he’s all the way through it. I would also suggest to let it run its course. He started trying to work out again and nearly fainted! Anyway, please stay safe and do your best not to get it at all. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 9, 2020