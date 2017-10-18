MGM Resorts Slammed for ‘Sick and Disgusting’ #VegasStrong Ad

“#VegasStrong ad seems oddly capitalistic in the wake of a horrific tragedy,” writes one Twitter critic

| October 18, 2017 @ 6:47 AM

MGM International is being slammed online for a new television commercial released this week just weeks after the deadly mass shooting at the company’s Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino earlier this month.

“I saw an ad for MGM properties on TV using the tragedy as a reason to spend money with them…. SICK AND DISGUSTING!!!!” wrote one commenter on Twitter.

“Are you monetizing off a mass shooting?” wrote another.

A rep for MGM did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The 30-second spot, titled “Together We Shine,” creates a pastiche of Las Vegas imagery to the tune of “This Little Light of Mine” by Odetta.

Overlaid on the video were a series of inspiring messages, including “Together We Shine.” “Together We Are One,” and “Together We Rise.” It was all capped off with MGM Resort’s logo immediately followed by the #VegasStrong hashtag.

The ad was a hastily created replacement for a previous spot called “Welcome to the Show” released just before a gunman opened fire on a country music concert from the 37th floor of the Mandalay Bay, killing 58 people and injuring 546 others.

That TV spot was considered a bit too festive in the post-massacre environment and was pulled by the company earlier this month, Adweek reported.

Still, the new ad created some new rumblings on Twitter, with many unimpressed with the corporation’s latest effort and attempt to profit off the tragedy.

