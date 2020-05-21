MGM Signs First-Look Film and TV Deals With Killer Films

MGM has signed first-look deals with Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler’s Killer Films, which cover both film and TV.

Under the two-year agreements, the company will work closely with Vachon, Koffler and their partner David Hinojosa to develop and produce feature films and original scripted series together across a variety of genres and platforms.

Killer Films is behind many independent films including “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Still Alice,” “Carol,” “Far From Heaven,” “I’m Not There,” “One Hour Photo,” “Kids,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Happiness,” “Velvet Goldmine,” “Safe,” “I Shot Andy Warhol,” “Swoon” and “Kill Your Darlings.” Additionally, Killer Films executive produced Todd Haynes’ five-episode HBO miniseries “Mildred Pierce.”

“I had one of the best experiences of my career with Christine Vachon and Killer Films on ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch,'” said Michael De Luca, MGM’s Film Group Chairman.

Steve Stark, president of MGM/UA Television, added: “Christine and Pamela are two of the most influential independent producers in the industry, bringing audiences some of the most seminal film and television series of the past two decades. Their impeccable taste and passion for rich, diverse storytelling aligns perfectly with our mission to always put the creative first, and we look forward to collaborating with them on a wide range of scripted projects that help give voice to an entirely new generation of storytellers and creators.”

Killer Films’ upcoming projects include Todd Hayne’s documentary on The Velvet Underground, “The World To Come,” starring Vanessa Kirby, Casey Affleck and Katherine Waterston; Ryan Murphy’s untitled Netflix mini­series about fashion designer Halston starring Ewan McGregor; and the multi-part docuseries on LGBT rights in the U.S. “Pride” for FX.