Mia Farrow took to social media Wednesday to share her thoughts about three of her 14 children who have died in an effort to address “some vicious rumors based on untruths.”

In the recent HBO series “Allen v. Farrow,” the showrunners opted not to address the deaths of three of Farrow’s children — Tam, who died at age 17, Lark, who died at 35, and Thaddeus, who died at 29, the circumstances of which remain disputed within the family. Critics of Farrow have used the fact that the series didn’t address the family deaths against her, and in 2018, Mia’s adopted son Moses Farrow wrote a lengthy blog post criticizing her and the family.

“As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me. While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives. I respect each of their wishes, which is why I am selective in my social media posts,” Mia said.

“Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless. However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message.”

Addressing her daughter Tam, who died in 2000 after a prescription overdose and spent her brief life battling various disabilities (among other ailments, she was legally blind and had a heart condition), Mia said, “My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment.”

Moses disputed this account of Tam’s death in his blog post and said the story widely reported in the media is untrue.

“In fact, Tam struggled with depression for much of her life, a situation exacerbated by my mother refusing to get her help, insisting that Tam was just ‘moody.’ One afternoon in 2000, after one final fight with Mia, which ended with my mother leaving the house, Tam committed suicide by overdosing on pills,” Moses wrote in 2018. “My mother would tell others that the drug overdose was accidental, saying that Tam, who was blind, didn’t know which pills she was taking. But Tam had both an ironclad memory and sense of spatial recognition. And, of course, blindness didn’t impair her ability to count.”

Moses said that he heard learned of this from his brother, Thaddeus, who died by suicide shortly after at age 29. Mia addressed Thaddeus’ passing in her note, writing, “My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life. These are unspeakable tragedies. Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones.”

Mia also referenced her daughter Lark, who died at age 35 of complications from HIV/AIDS.

“My daughter Lark was an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children,” Mia said. “She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner’s arms.”

Moses’ account of Lark’s death is different; he wrote, “my sister Lark was another fatality” of growing up in the Farrow-Allen household.

“She wound up on a path of self-destruction, struggled with addiction, and eventually died in poverty from AIDS-related causes in 2008 at age 35,” Moses wrote. “For all of us, life under my mother’s roof was impossible if you didn’t do exactly what you were told, no matter how questionable the demand.”

Mia Farrow ended her statement with a pointed disavowal of all the criticism leveled at her and her family: “These are unspeakable tragedies. Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones.”

“I am grateful to be the mother of fourteen children who have blessed me with sixteen grandchildren. Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy,” Mia concluded her statement. “Everyone has their own battle to fight; their own sorrows that gnaw. I send you my best hopes and my love.”