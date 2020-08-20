Michael Bay’s ‘Songbird’ Thriller Filmed During Pandemic Flies to STXfilms

STXfilms has acquired the North American and UK distribution rights to “Songbird,” the film that was shot in Los Angeles during lockdown and was produced by Michael Bay, Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives and Catchlight Films, STX and Invisible Narratives announced jointly Thursday.

“Songbird” was one of the first features to film in Los Angeles since productions shut down in mid-March, and recently wrapped production. It’s a pandemic thriller that stars KJ Apa and Sofia Carson alongside Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Jenna Ortega, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Water Hauser and Demi Moore.

“Into the Dark” filmmaker Adam Mason directed “Songbird” utilizing creative camera techniques made to prevent actors from having face-to-face interaction with one another while on camera, all while actors were separated from crew as filming took place. SAG-AFTRA at first issued a Do Not Work notice against the film, but the guild soon lifted that restriction.

Mason also co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes, which takes place two years into the future as a more serious virus continues to mutate and lockdowns have been re-implemented across the country. The film centers around an essential worker, played by Apa, who has a rare immunity to the virus and who delivers goods between the cities two halves of haves and have-nots, but who also has to contend with how to be with the one he loves while she’s still locked within her home.

“We are thrilled to acquire this timely and urgent movie,” Fogelson said in a statement. “This year has irrevocably changed the way people interact with each other and their surroundings, and the reverberations will be profound; with all of 2020 underlying every frame of the movie, ‘Songbird’ will be relevant, moving, and sentimental as a love story, while also scary as hell. We have been longtime fans and friends of many of the creative team behind ‘Songbird.’ We are looking forward to working with Michael, Adam, Andrew, and the teams at Invisible Narratives and Catchlight Films, who have been behind some of the best recent films that marry realistic science fiction and emotional storylines in an effective and terrifying way.”

“‘Songbird’ is a story of hope in the midst of tragedy that we felt a pressing need to tell as we all live through the single greatest health crisis of our lifetimes. Everyone at STX understands and appreciates this film deep in their core,” Goodman and Sugerman said in a statement. “Their commitment to ‘Songbird’ has assured us that we are in the best possible hands, and we’re excited to be working with them on this adventure.”

Producers on the film are Invisible Narratives’ Goodman and Sugerman and Catchlight Studios’ Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark and Marcei Brown. The film is also produced by Eben Davidson for Invisible Narratives and executive produced by Michael Kase.

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners and Endeavor Content in concert with Goodman, Sugerman, and their outside counsel Reder & Feig LLP on behalf of Invisible Narratives. Endeavor Content is handling international sales for the film.