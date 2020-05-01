Michael Caputo, a former Trump adviser who has recently been appointed as a top spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, insulted women using sexist and crude language in now-deleted tweets sent between 2019 and 2020.

The tweets, first reported on by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Nathan McDermott, include comments directed toward women that describe them as having a “dog face” — multiple times — and being a “nutty hag.” Other tweets included sexual innuendos referring to oral sex or penetration.

“I stopped caring about what handwringing, virtue signaling leftists think of me after their 59th death threat against my family. Have fun with this while I’m fighting a deadly pandemic 24/7,” Caputo told CNN about his tweets.

Representatives for HHS did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Last week, CNN also reported on racist tweets about Chinese people — which include statements like, “Millions of Chinese suck the blood out of rabid bats as an appetizer and eat the ass out of anteaters” — that Caputo has deleted. At the time, Caputo told CNN that he was a “defender of the President” who is “now a servant of the American people.” He also said that though “some might be disappointed,” his tweets would now be “different.”