Michael Caputo, New Health and Human Services Spokesperson, Deletes Racist Tweets About Chinese People

Caputo also falsely accused Democrats of wanting coronavirus to kill thousands in order to hurt Trump

| April 23, 2020 @ 2:47 PM
Michael Caputo

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Michael Caputo, a new spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, has deleted several recent tweets in which he made racist comments about Chinese people and falsely accused Democrats of wanting Americans to die from coronavirus in order to hurt Trump’s re-election.

The tweets, which were first reported on by CNN, feature comments made in March like, “Sure, millions of Chinese suck the blood out of rabid bats as an appetizer and eat the ass out of anteaters but some foreigner snuck in a bottle of the good stuff. That’s it.” In another tweet, Caputo responded to a critic with “Don’t you have a bat to eat?” and in another, Caputo directed referred to a user who goes by “ericstar” as “Wang.”

Caputo also quote tweeted MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who commented on how poorly the United States was doing in containing the virus, and wrote, “Who knew @chrislhayes is Chinese?”

Also Read: A Day After Praising Georgia Gov Brian Kemp, Trump Says He Disagrees With Plan to Reopen State

In another tweet, Caputo falsely said “The Dems’ strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires 100s of thousands of American deaths” and that “100s of thousands must die and the US economy must collapse for the Democrat 2020 victory strategy to succeed. They’re getting so excited for the carnage. Sick people.”

Caputo, a former Trump adviser, was appointed as HHS’ Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs last Thursday. According to CNN, he deleted nearly all of his past tweets made before April 12.

Representatives for HHS did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Caputo told CNN that he was a “defender of the President” who is “now a servant of the American people and some might be disappointed, but my tweets will be different.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
1 of 53

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE