Michael Che to Star in Sketch Comedy Series at HBO Max

Each episode will depict themes or incidents, ranging from police brutality to falling in love, from a Black vantage point

| July 14, 2020 @ 9:30 AM Last Updated: July 14, 2020 @ 1:13 PM

Michael Che will executive produce and star in a sketch comedy series for HBO Max that will be a mix of live action and animation.

Each episode follows a theme or incident, (police brutality, unemployment, falling in love, etc.), and uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience this from a Black vantage point. HBO Max describes the series as “less about being ‘right’ and more about being honest, even at the risk of being controversial.”

Che has co-anchored the “Weekend Update” segment with Colin Jost on “SNL” since 2014. During his “SNL” tenure, he has rarely appeared in any sketches. “I’m really excited to be working on this show with HBO Max” Che said. “It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”

“Michael brings a distinct comedic perspective as he illustrates the uncomfortable truths across multiple topics,” said Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President of Original Comedy and Animation for HBO Max. “We look forward to sharing his unique vision and necessary point of view with our audiences.”

The series is produced by Universal TV and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, with Che, Michaels and Erin Doyle serving as executive producers.

