Michael Cimino is taking his talents to two more YA romantic comedies.

The “Love, Victor” actor will recur in the fourth and final season of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.” Cimino will also lead the upcoming HBO Max special “B-Loved.”

In “Never Have I Ever,” Cimino will play Ethan, a skater and the season’s new heartthrob. But, fans of the series will have to wait a while before he graces the halls of Sherman Oaks High, since he won’t appear until Season 4. Season 3 of the Mindy Kaling series, which stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is set to debut Aug. 12.

For “B-Loved,” Cimino will star opposite “Cobra Kai” actress Peyton List. The special consists of two episodes, which will follow List as Bea, a free-spirited teenage ghost who forms a special friendship with the new boy in town, Cole (Cimino), whose house she has been inhabiting for more than 100 years. With the help of a magical ring that allows Cole to see Bea, they’ll rediscover the meaning of being alive, but also the importance of letting go.

Emily Ting will direct the two-episode special, written by Cesar Vitale and hailing from Endeavor Content.

Cimino is best known for his role in Hulu’s “Love, Victor” series, which is a spinoff from the “Love, Simon” film, a 2018 book-to-screen adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s YA novel “Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.”

The comedy-drama series follows Cimino’s Victor Salazar, a teen from a half Puerto Rican, half Colombian-American family, trying to navigate his sexuality after moving to a new city with his conservative, religious parents. As he struggles, Victor reaches out to Simon for help.

The third and final season of “Love, Victor” debuted on Hulu and Disney+ in June.

Cimino is repped by CAA, Megan Silverman and Felker Toczek.