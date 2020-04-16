Michael Cohen to Be Released From Prison Early Due to Pandemic (Report)

Cohen will serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement

| April 16, 2020 @ 7:11 PM Last Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 8:13 PM
Michael Cohen

Getty

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump who is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for tax fraud, will be released to home confinement because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CNN reported Thursday night.

Cohen must first undergo a 14-day quarantine at the federal prison camp in Otisville, NY before his release. The complex has seen 14 inmates and seven staff members test positive for coronavirus, CNN said.

Last month, Cohen had petitioned for an early release but was denied. He was originally scheduled to be released in November 2021.

Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and bank fraud in a case from federal prosecutors in August, 2018. At the time, he testified that prior to the 2016 election he was ordered by Trump to provide hush money payments to two women, who Cohen asserted Trump had affairs with. Trump consistently denied those accusations.

Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee in Feb, 2019, and among other things claimed that it was “possible” Trump’s entire family was compromised by Russia, and expressed concerns Trump won’t step down if he loses the 2020 election. Trump continues to deny all accusations of misconduct.

