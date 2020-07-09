Michael Cohen Taken Back Into Custody After Violating Terms of Early Release

Michael Cohen has been taken back into custody after violating the terms of his early release, Cohen’s lawyer said on Thursday.

The Trump lawyer had originally been released from prison in May to serve out his three-year sentence from home due to the pandemic. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, tax evasion and campaign finance fraud involving hush-money payments to women who said they had affairs with Trump, who has denied the accusations.

Speaking with reporters outside the courthouse, Cohen’s lawyer Jeffrey Levine said Cohen’s return back into custody could have been connected to photographs published in the New York Post last week, which showed him eating at a French restaurant near his apartment in Manhattan’s Upper East Side in apparent violation of his home confinement, according to CNBC. Levine also said that Cohen was shown an agreement that he must not speak with reporters, post on social media or participate in any film or book project while serving out his sentence, CNBC reported.

Before he was released for home confinement in May, Cohen was expected to be released from prison in Nov. 2021.

In May, Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was also released from prison for home confinement due to the pandemic. Manafort was convicted of tax and bank fraud and sentenced to 47 months in prison last year.