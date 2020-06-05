Michael Jordan Pledges $100 Million to Fight Racial Injustice

Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand pledged $100 million to organizations dedicated to fighting racial injustice, Estee Portnoy, Jordan’s manager and spokesperson, announced on Friday.

The NBA legend plans to donate the money over 10 years to organizations with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

“The Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community,” the statement reads. “Black Lives Matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people. “

Also Read: Why #BlackLivesMatter Matters: Because of How Little Has Changed for People Like Me (Commentary)

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020

The donation comes on the heels of Jordan tweeting on May 31, “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

Jordan made the donation after a week of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died on Memorial day after a white officer in Minneapolis choked him with his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer and three others involved in the incident have since been arrested and charged.