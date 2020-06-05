Michael Jordan Pledges $100 Million to Fight Racial Injustice

The NBA legend plans to donate the money over 10 years to organizations dedicated to racial equality

| June 5, 2020 @ 2:06 PM Last Updated: June 5, 2020 @ 2:10 PM
Michael Jordan

Getty Images

Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand pledged $100 million to organizations dedicated to fighting racial injustice, Estee Portnoy, Jordan’s manager and spokesperson, announced on Friday.

The NBA legend plans to donate the money over 10 years to organizations with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

“The Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community,” the statement reads. “Black Lives Matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people. “

The donation comes on the heels of Jordan tweeting on May 31, “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

Jordan made the donation after a week of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died on Memorial day after a white officer in Minneapolis choked him with his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The officer and three others involved in the incident have since been arrested and charged.

George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day

A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.

All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.

