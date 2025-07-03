Vivica A. Fox, Jennifer Tilly and More Celebs Remember Michael Madsen: ‘Mischief Wrapped in Tenderness’

Michael Madsen died Thursday at the age of 67. The passing brought on a wave of reactions and condolences from friends and co-stars of the frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator.
Madsen starred in a number of Tarantino’s most famous projects, most notably “Reservoir Dogs” and the “Kill Bill” movies. He died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday. His sister and actress Virginia Madsen was one of the first to post about the actor’s death on her Instagram.
“He was thunder and velvet,” she wrote. “Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend.”
Vivica A. Fox and Harvey Keitel – who starred alongside Madsen in “Kill Bill” and “Reservoir Dogs” respectively – also commented on their co-star’s death to the New York Post.
“I had the pleasure of working with Michael Madsen on ‘Kill Bill’ & several other films!” Fox said. “Michael was a talented man with an AMAZING on screen presence! My deepest condolences & prayers to his family. #GoneToSoon #RestInParadise.”
“We’ve lost another great American poet,” Keitel added. “Farewell, my dear friend.”
A number of other collaborators who worked with Madsen took to their social media to share their thoughts about the actor’s passing.
Along with actors, the New Beverly Cinema theater – which is owned by Tarantino – shared news of Madsen’s death. Other brands and franchises the actor worked prominently with throughout his career also acknowledged his passing.