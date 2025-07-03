Vivica A. Fox, Jennifer Tilly and More Celebs Remember Michael Madsen: ‘Mischief Wrapped in Tenderness’

Michael Madsen died Thursday at the age of 67. The passing brought on a wave of reactions and condolences from friends and co-stars of the frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator.

Madsen starred in a number of Tarantino’s most famous projects, most notably “Reservoir Dogs” and the “Kill Bill” movies. He died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday. His sister and actress Virginia Madsen was one of the first to post about the actor’s death on her Instagram.

“He was thunder and velvet,” she wrote. “Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend.”

Vivica A. Fox and Harvey Keitel – who starred alongside Madsen in “Kill Bill” and “Reservoir Dogs” respectively – also commented on their co-star’s death to the New York Post.

“I had the pleasure of working with Michael Madsen on ‘Kill Bill’ & several other films!” Fox said. “Michael was a talented man with an AMAZING on screen presence! My deepest condolences & prayers to his family. #GoneToSoon #RestInParadise.”

“We’ve lost another great American poet,” Keitel added. “Farewell, my dear friend.”

A number of other collaborators who worked with Madsen took to their social media to share their thoughts about the actor’s passing.

Michael was one of my favorite actors I ever worked with. “The Getaway” was very early in my career and he made me feel safe and supported. He was wildly audacious and rambunctious with his character choices, and had a wicked sense of humor. I don’t recall ever laughing so much… pic.twitter.com/stmTtDwXpo — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) July 3, 2025

Oh man, this is a hard one. Michael and I did The Getaway together. We did Straight Talk together. I was always touched by his sweet nature and generosity, the absolute opposite of the “tough guys” he portrayed so brilliantly. Rest in Peace, dear friend. #MichaelMadsen pic.twitter.com/nN40LvDCdH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 3, 2025

Michael Madsen has departed. Mike leaves behind a body of work that will never be forgotten. Rest brother,too young pic.twitter.com/GKRrR2Zliu — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) July 3, 2025

Michael Madsen was a dream to work with.A truly gifted actor & gentleman who made every person on the set comfortable; generous with his stories & with his infectious laughter.I only wish we could have done more things together in this crazy business

My love to his kids & friends pic.twitter.com/JzrF4JmSKc — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) July 3, 2025

I had the honor of being in a few bad movies with Michael Madsen. He was a unique dude, to say the least… #RIP buddy — Jeremy London (@SirJeremyLondon) July 3, 2025

Along with actors, the New Beverly Cinema theater – which is owned by Tarantino – shared news of Madsen’s death. Other brands and franchises the actor worked prominently with throughout his career also acknowledged his passing.

We are very sad to hear of the passing of Michael Madsen, who played NSA Chief Damian Falco in DIE ANOTHER DAY. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/qbC37VUOmx — James Bond (@007) July 3, 2025