Michael Ouweleen Named President of Adult Swim

Ouweleen was one of the co-creators of channel’s first series, “Harvey Birdman”

| April 29, 2020 @ 7:00 AM Last Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 7:18 AM
Michael Ouweleen

Michael Ouweleen has been named the president of Adult Swim.

He will remain in his current role as interim head of the Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics Division until this summer. Earlier this month, Warner Bros. named Freeform president Tom Ascheim to that role, which he will begin in July. Ouweleen will report to Ascheim.

At Adult Swim, Ouweleen will be responsible for all aspects of content planning, development, windowing, marketing and creative for Adult Swim and its properties globally across all company-owned platforms and third-party partners. Ouweleen was one of the original creative voices for Adult Swim when it first launched as a late-night programming block on Cartoon Network in 2001.

Also Read: Tom Ascheim to Leave Freeform to Run Kids, Young Adult Programming for Warner Bros.

While serving as creative director for the Adult Swim block, Ouweleen also co-created, co-executive produced and co-wrote one of its first shows, “Harvey Birdman, Attorney-at-Law.” He will continue to serve as executive producer on the the “Harvey Birdman” spinoff, “Birdgirl.”

“It’s fitting that Michael has been named head of Adult Swim as he was one of the platform’s founders,” said Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff. “He’s got animated blood running through his veins, and his humor and comedic sensibilities are a big part of Adult Swim’s success. This promotion is most deserved and will help us strategically grow this crucial part of our young adult business.”

17 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
1 of 18

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE