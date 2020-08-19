Michael Smith Joins Peacock’s Growing Sports Talk Lineup With ‘Brother From Another’
Smith and Boston Globe columnist Michael Holley will co-host streamer’s first original talk show
Tim Baysinger | August 19, 2020 @ 6:00 AM
Last Updated: August 19, 2020 @ 8:04 AM
Allen Kee/ESPN Images
Peacock’s sports talk lineup grew a few more feathers on Wednesday. Former ESPN anchor Michael Smith will co-host “Brother From Another” with NBC Sports’ Michael Holley.
The afternoon weekday show joins fellow sports talk acquisitions including both Dan Patrick and Rich Eisen’s popular radio shows, as well as Mike Florio’s “Pro Football Talk.” Unlike those, “Brother From Another” is the first developed exclusively by Peacock. In addition, Peacock is launching a new NBC Sports channel beginning Aug. 24, where the shows will stream.
“Pro Football Talk” and “Dan Patrick” will debut on Aug. 24 with the channel, while Rich Eisen will move over beginning in October. “Brother From Another” will debut in September.
“There’s certainly an appetite for honest, intelligent conversation while having some fun, and Michael and Michael have established reputations for delivering that kind of commentary,” said Rick Cordella, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Peacock. “Peacock is always on, always topical, so we are proud to be the exclusive platform for their new show.”
“Brother From Another” will see the two longtime friends discussing the latest news across sport, culture, entertainment, and politics. Smith left ESPN last year in a buyout following a 15-year run, where he most notably co-hosted “His and Hers” and, briefly, the 6 p.m. ET edition of “SportsCenter” with Jemele Hill. He is the co-founder of the recently established content studio Inflection Point Entertainment, and has also agreed to a development deal to produce and develop content for Peacock.
“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Peacock family,” Michael Smith said. “When coming up with our show’s name and thinking about the vibe we wanted to create, we kept coming back to just that–family–and to this brotherhood. We want this show and the conversations between us and with our guests to feel relatable–literally. As in if you’re giving us time out of your day, then you’re family to us. And since Peacock is free, all are most definitely welcome.”
Notable Athletes Who Have Opted Out of 2020 Seasons Over COVID-19 Concerns (Photos)