Michael Spanos II, Adonis Tountas Launch Everlast Pictures

Michael Spanos II and Adonis Tountas have launched a new production company called Everlast Pictures — both will serve as co-founders and will oversee development, while Tountas will handle production.

The Los Angeles-based film company will specialize in financing and producing premium content, and has a range of projects already in development, from family comedy to psychological thrillers.

“We aren’t going to limit ourselves to the types of stories we want to tell,” said Tountas. For example, Tountas has been developing Everlast’s slate for the past year, and is producing the upcoming Sam Hayes-directed indie film “Pools,” which is set to begin production this year.

Spanos has spent the past three years cultivating a network of executives. He is an eight-year corporate veteran of the National Football League and spent three years in New York at the NFL League office prior to joining the Chargers’ front office in 2016. His family owns the Chargers.

Industry vets John Hilary Shepherd (most recently a co-executive producer on “1917) and Bobby Hoppey (previously Valparaiso Pictures and Echo Lake Development) are joining the board of Everlast Pictures.

“We are thrilled to start Everlast Pictures and excited to create lasting and imaginative projects,” Tountas and Spanos said. “We know this team will take creativity to new heights and we are honored to be on this journey together.”