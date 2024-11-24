Michael Villella, Actor in ‘The Slumber Party Massacre,’ Dies At 84

Michael Villella, an actor best known for his role as a maniac slasher in the horror film “The Slumber Party Massacre,” has died at 84.

Villella died on Nov. 23 from multiple organ failures after being hospitalized for the last month. No information on why he was in the hospital was available.

His daughter, Chloe, shared a brief message on Facebook. “May you rest in peace daddy,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Villella played serial killer Russ Thorn in 1982’s “The Slumber Party Massacre.” The plot concerned a female high school student’s slumber party that turns into a bloodbath, as a newly escaped psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill prowls the neighborhood. The film was produced by Amy Jones and written by Rita Mae Brown

He also appeared in 1983’s Love Letters, 1988’s Gotham, and 1989’s Wild Orchid, among others.

Fans online mentioned Thorn as a particularly memorable character.

“Russ Thorn is no doubt one of the scariest slashers who doesn’t even need a mask or getup, and that’s thanks to Michael’s awesomely disturbing portrayal of him. RIP. 💔,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Damn RIP, Michael. Slumber Party Massacre is one of my favorites 😞,” another fan wrote.