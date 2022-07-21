Former first lady Michelle Obama is publishing a follow-up to her acclaimed memoir “Becoming.” “The Light We Carry” is due later this year.

In a social media post on Thursday, Obama announced “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Certain Times,” which will be released Nov. 15. In a video accompanying the announcement, she said that the state of the world over the past few years has left her feeling “out of balance.”

“I felt vulnerable. And yes, at times, I felt afraid,” she said. “I never thought I would be the author of one book, let alone two. But I’ve found that writing this has been a way for me to gather my thoughts and find more clarity during this time. So, I hope this book means as much to you as it does to me.”

These past few years, I've been thinking about how to stay centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty. And that process led me to writing my new book—The Light We Carry—coming out on November 15. Learn more at https://t.co/IZWLMRGTn5. #TheLightWeCarry pic.twitter.com/Eblo8Xoapc — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 21, 2022

In the caption of her post, Obama described the book as “a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night.”

“Becoming” was published in 2018 and has sold more than 17 million copies around the globe, according to Penguin Random House. The audiobook won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.

“The Light We Carry” will be published by Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The memoir will receive a first print of 2.75 million copies.