Michelle Pfeiffer Joins Nicole Kidman in Apple’s ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’

The actress will also EP the latest project from David E. Kelley and A24

Michelle Pfeifer (Getty Images)
Michelle Pfeiffer has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles.” The Golden Globe- and BAFTA-winning actress will also executive produce the series.

Pfeiffer comes into showrunner David E. Kelley’s television adaption of Rufi Thorpe’s acclaimed novel of the same name as Shyanne, the mother of Elle Fanning’s character Margo. Nicole Kidman also stars, and will EP alongside Fanning and Thorpe.

According to Thorpe’s website, the book is summarized as follows: “Margo Millet’s got money troubles. As the child of a Hooters waitress and ex-pro wrestler, she’s always known she’d have to make it on her own. So she enrolls at her local junior college, even though she can’t imagine how she’ll ever make a living.”

Margo has a brief affair with an English professor and gets pregnant, but despite everyone telling her to terminate the pregnancy, she decides to keep the baby “mostly out of naiveté and a yearning for something bigger.”

The plot thickens when her estranged father, Jinx, asks to move in with her and she agrees in exchange for help with childcare. She also develops a plan to start an OnlyFans as her father’s wrestling advice eventually comes in handy to help rocket her to Internet fame.

The eight-episode A24 show is the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Kelley, who was recently the showrunner on the streamer’s “Presumed Innocent,” which was based on the book by Scott Turow and has since been renewed for a second season.

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is produced for Apple TV+ by A24. Kelley serves as showrunner, writer and executive produces alongside Pfeiffer, Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures; Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films; and Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions.

