Microsoft and Big Tech Want to ‘Own’ Generative AI. Will Creators and the Feds Let Them? | Commentary

Available to WrapPRO members

Look past the optics to see that Silicon Valley’s usual suspects are determined to control the fate of content. That’s not good for media and entertainment

Peter Csathy
A robot trying to capture money
(Dall-E)

The last massive tech-tonic shift that rocked Hollywood — the Internet — birthed whole new categories of innovative companies that ultimately created the Big Tech world we know today. Now we’re in the next transformational wave — generative AI — and this time, history most certainly is not repeating itself. Big Tech’s established usual suspects — Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta and Apple — are doing everything in their enormous and largely unchecked power to prevent truly independent new players from encroaching on this next multi-trillion-dollar opportunity – the genAI space race. 

Big Tech’s ever-greater power leads to ever-greater risk to the entertainment and creative community.

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He’s a leading expert and chairman of Creative Media, a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. He also serves as CEO of Deep Cuts Media, a music IP and catalog representation and advisory firm. His “Fearless Media” newsletter covers the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.