The last massive tech-tonic shift that rocked Hollywood — the Internet — birthed whole new categories of innovative companies that ultimately created the Big Tech world we know today. Now we’re in the next transformational wave — generative AI — and this time, history most certainly is not repeating itself. Big Tech’s established usual suspects — Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta and Apple — are doing everything in their enormous and largely unchecked power to prevent truly independent new players from encroaching on this next multi-trillion-dollar opportunity – the genAI space race.

Big Tech’s ever-greater power leads to ever-greater risk to the entertainment and creative community.