Microsoft in Talks to Acquire Discord in $10 Billion Deal

Microsoft is in exclusive talks to acquire Discord, the popular chat platform, in a deal that could be worth in excess of $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the deal could be completed as soon as next month. Reps for Microsoft and Discord did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

VentureBeat previously reported that multiple companies were interested in acquiring Discord. In December, Discord raised $100 million at a $7 billion valuation.

Discord initially became popular with gamers and offers text, voice and video chatting. The company reportedly has 140 million monthly users.

The company made $130 million in revenue in 2020, up from $45 million the year before, the Wall Street Journal reported, though the company is still not profitable.

Microsoft was at one point in talks last year to buy TikTok, but later pulled out after former President Trump floated the idea of banning the app entirely in the United States.