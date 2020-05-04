‘Twilight’ Author Stephenie Meyer Expands Series With New Title ‘Midnight Sun’

The “Twilight” author’s companion novel “Midnight Sun” available for pre-order May 4

| May 4, 2020 @ 7:49 AM

Photo: Hachette/TheWrap

“Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer released a new novel today called “Midnight Sun,” a companion novel to her blockbuster “Twilight” trilogy.

Meyer fans, or Twihards as they’ve come to be known, have waited since 2008 for a new installment in the vampire romance series. Meyer’s publisher Hachette describes the book as “an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love” inspired by the myth of Hades and Persephone.

“Midnight Sun” is available for pre-order on Hachette’s website. The novel will hit shelves August 4.

Hachette promises the novel will be an “unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes (that) takes on a new and decidedly dark twist.”

Meyer previously was hosting a countdown timer on her website that expired on May 4, leading some fans to already speculate the announcement of a new title. As of this morning, Meyer’s site was down, probably from an influx of web traffic as fans scramble to learn more about the new book.

“Midnight Sun” has been in the works for awhile — several draft pages of the novel were published on Meyer’s website back in 2011 so fans could read them for free.

The “Twilight” film saga starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner grossed over $3.3 billion globally. The franchise’s second film, “New Moon,” had the highest opening weekend stat, earning over $142 million.

