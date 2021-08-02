‘Mighty Ducks’ Series Renewed for Season 2 by Disney+

Disney+ has renewed “Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” for a second season.

Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three “Mighty Ducks” films from the ’90s, is co-creator and executive producer on the new series alongside showrunners Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. Production on Season 2 is scheduled to begin early next year.

The series stars Brady Noon, Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez, reprising his role as Gordon Bombay from the film series. Additional cast includes Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham and DJ Watts. Numerous actors from the film series made cameo appearances as well: Fulton Reed (Elden Henson), Adam Banks (Vinny La Russo), Kenny Wu (Justin Wong), Averman (Matt Doherty), Connie (Marguerite Moreau) and Guy (Garret Henson).

Set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

The second season will pick up from where the first season left off, with the Don’t Bothers claiming the Mighty Ducks name and returning the team to its scrappy, underdog roots.