Mika Brzezinski is not going to put Facebook executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg into her Top 8 Friends. Oh wait, that was Myspace.

“Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg: You guys are pathetic,” Brzezinski said on Monday’s “Morning Joe.” “You need to be shut down. Nobody needs what you have to offer. You’ve destroyed this country, and quite frankly, it’s still happening right now.”

The MSNBC co-host was heated over Facebook and Twitter’s blind eye to the widespread “misinformation” and “disinformation” on their platforms. Brzezinski also didn’t find the platforms’ respective 11th-hour bans of President Donald Trump to be nearly enough — instead, she called the suspensions “some sort of last-minute suck-up to Joe Biden.”

Too little too late, she said.

“Perhaps there wouldn’t be people dead,” Brzezinski said. “Perhaps there wouldn’t be people following false scientific information about the coronavirus. Perhaps there wouldn’t have been some sort of insurrection at the Capitol that was promulgated all over your sites. Perhaps there wouldn’t have been so much hatred and disinformation. You have shown that. It drops. Just by some random act that you decided to take at the last minute.”

Brzezinski and host Joe Scarborough explained that they see Facebook and Twitter as “publishers,” and as such, they want the social media platforms to be held accountable by the same laws as news organizations. In the same breath, Scarborough kinda-sorta defended Fox News, which might show just how little he thinks of Facebook and Twitter.

“Their business model is having algorithms that promote radicalism, that promote anti-Americanism, that promote violence against this country,” he said. “They are the problem.”

Scarborough added that he wants to see Facebook not just regulated, but broken up into “a million little pieces.”

