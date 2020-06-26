‘Family Guy’ Actor Mike Henry Will No Longer Voice Black Character
Henry, who has voiced Cleveland Brown, said “persons of color should play characters of color”
Tim Baysinger | June 26, 2020 @ 2:58 PM
Last Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 3:31 PM
20th Century Fox Television
Mike Henry will no longer voice the character of Cleveland Brown on Fox’s long-running “Family Guy.”
Henry, who is white, has voiced the character since the show’s debut in 1999, as well as its short-lived spinoff, “The Cleveland Show,” which ran for four seasons. He also voiced another Black character, Rollo, on “Cleveland Show.”
“It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on ‘Family Guy’ for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role,” Henry wrote on Twitter Friday.
Henry also voices other characters including Herbert, Bruce and the Latina maid Consuela, as well as numerous other minor roles. Kevin Michael Richardson voices the show’s other two prominent Black characters, Cleveland Jr. and Jerome.
Henry’s decision follows similar ones earlier this week. On Wednesday, Kristen Bell said she would no longer voice a mixed-race character on Apple’s upcoming “Central Park,” hours after “Big Mouth” star Jenny Slate announced that she would no longer voice the biracial character she had played on the Netflix show for the last three seasons.
In Bell’s case, she will remain with “Central Park” in a different role, while the show casts a Black or mixed-race actress to play Molly.
It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role. pic.twitter.com/FmKasWITKT
The Oscar-winning actor came under fire in 2012 when video surfaced of a 2004 school fundraiser featuring Hanks and another man wearing blackface and stereotypical African clothing. Hanks later condemned the bit as "horribly offensive."
Jane Krakowski
The actress appeared in blackface in two episodes of the 2006-13 sitcom "30 Rock," in one case dressing as a Black man while co-star Tracy Morgan, who is African American, appeared as a white woman. Series creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock pulled the episodes from circulation in 2020.
The host of "America's Next Top Model" took heat, as did her show, for a photo shoot in 2009 in which competing models were made to look "biracial." Styling techniques included the darkening of contestants' skin.
Paula Deen
Following the epicure's ouster from the Food Network in the wake of her infamous N-word controversy, Deen posted a photo on Twitter from her show's 2011 Halloween episode featuring her son, Bobby, dressed as Ricky Ricardo, complete with brownface makeup.
Beyoncé
The diva took heat for a 2011 L'Officiel Paris cover with an "African Queen" theme for which the pop star's skin was darkened.
Jon Hamm
In a 2012 episode of "30 Rock," Hamm teamed with Tracy Morgan to re-create a parody version of a dated old TV show modeled on the stereotype-laden "Amos and Andy." Hamm doesn't so much blacken his face as dirty it, but the episode proved so problematic that creator Tina Fey pulled it from circulation in 2020.
The YouTuber known for his outrageous characters in 2014 was forced to apologize for the use of blackface in some of his videos, including a parody of talk show host Wendy Williams.
Kylie Jenner
Fans of the reality star jumped all over a photo she posted to her Instagram account from a 2015 shoot, outraged that her skin appeared to be darkened. "This is a black light and neon lights people lets all calm down," Jenner responded.
Luann de Lesseps
The former countess and "Real Housewives of New York" star apologized for her 2017 Halloween costume as Diana Ross -- even though she insisted that she didn't actually do blackface. "I had bronzer on that I wear normally like the rest of my skin," she later told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live." "So I didn’t add anything to or would ever, ever dream of doing a blackface. Ever."
Oliver Peck
The longtime "Inkmasters" star announced he was departing the show in 2020 after an old photo resurfaced of him wearing blackface while portraying an NBA player.
Jimmy Fallon
The late-night host came under fire for a 2000 "Saturday Night Live" sketch in which he impersonated former "SNL" cast member Chris Rock -- in full makeup.
NBC
Jimmy Kimmel
In June 2020, ABC late-night host apologized for a series of sketches from earlier in his career when he darkened his skin to impersonate Black stars such as NBA player Karl Malone and Oprah Winfrey. "I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke,” he said of the sketches from "The Man Show" which he co-hosted from 1999-2003.
Comedy Central
1 of 16
These celebrities offer a timely reminder that it’s never OK — so don’t try it