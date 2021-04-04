Mike Huckabee Roasted for ‘Racist, Transphobic’ Joke About Corporate Critics of Georgia Voting Law

Former Arkansas governor and Fox News personality Mike Huckabee was blisteringly criticized over the weekend after tried to insult corporate critics of Georgie’s restrictive new voter suppression by making a joke that many people noted was both transphobic and racist.

On Saturday morning, Huckabee tweeted: “I’ve decided to “identify” as Chinese. Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my “values” and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great?”

What Huckabee was mad about is the growing corporate pushback against Georgia’s new election laws. The law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian kemp last month, dramatically restricts early voting access and mail-in voting, and also imposes restrictions designed to make in-person voting more difficult, including making it a crime to provide people standing in line with water.

The bill was passed through the GOP-controlled state legislature and comes after Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since 1992 and Democrats swept dual Senate runoff elections in early January. Since it was passed, several major corporations have spoken out against it, and Major League Baseball announced that the MLB All-Star Game, originally scheduled to happen in Atlanta this summer, will be moved to another state in response to the law.

Anyway, Huckabee’s attempt to go viral worked, but not necessarily in the way he might have hoped, with the vast majority of responses criticizing his comments.

“What the hell is wrong with you @GovMikeHuckabee?!!! Asking for my fellow Americans. #StopAsianHate,” actress Rosalind Chou said.

“Wow, you managed to be incredibly racist, transphobic, ignorant of voting rights legislation, and extremely corny all within the space of 280 characters. You must be proud,” activist Charlotte Clymer said.

“There are so many words @GovMikeHuckabee should be able to identify with. “Chinese” is not one of them. Neither is ‘witty’ or ‘Christian.'” political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas said.

“This is a really bad person,” CNN host and comedian W. Kamau Bell said.

And comedian Patton Oswalt was there to point out just how lazy the joke was, tweeting “I thought even dips— racists knew the “I identify as _______” trope is hack, you dumb dips— racist.”

See some of the reactions below:

Wow, you managed to be incredibly racist, transphobic, ignorant of voting rights legislation, and extremely corny all within the space of 280 characters. You must be proud. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 4, 2021

There are so many words @GovMikeHuckabee should be able to identify with. “Chinese” is not one of them. Neither is “witty” or “Christian”. But at least three or four body parts and waste matter, come to mind. https://t.co/sycIiqyqeL — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 4, 2021

This is a really bad person. https://t.co/kGmtgunh1m — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 4, 2021

I thought even dipshit racists knew the “I identify as _______” trope is hack, you dumb dipshit racist. https://t.co/PJvDogZGnE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 4, 2021

Given what the Asian American community is going through right now, this is truly astonishing. https://t.co/WttnynShuW — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) April 4, 2021

Dear @SarahHuckabee: You defended the former President’s use of racist phrases like Kung Flu. Do you condone Mike Huckabee adding fuel to anti-Asian hate? Asking on behalf of Americans everywhere who drink Coke, fly Delta, wear Nikes and watch baseball.#StopAsianHate https://t.co/Zs9spYu9GL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 4, 2021

Unnecessary Mike. You already “identify” as an ASSHOLE. That gives you global status. https://t.co/rBdb11fQSP — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) April 4, 2021

You are such an awful, hateful person. After beginning my adulthood attending seminary, people like you and all of you evil evangelicals are what drove me to finally abandoned the church and simply rely on my own faith. Any institution that generates such hatred is an abomination — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 4, 2021