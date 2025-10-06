Mike Johnson accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of refusing to end the government shutdown to “show a fight” against Donald Trump and the GOP out of fear he’ll be kicked to the curb by a more progressive candidate in the 2028 Democratic Primary.

“He’s afraid he’s going to get a challenge from his left flank in his next reelection bid, so he needs to show a fight against the president, Trump and the Republicans,” the Speaker of the House told MSNBC’s “Way Too Early” host Ali Vitali. “And he’s chosen government funding for that. I think it’s selfish, I think it’s foolish.”

This is now the sixth day of the government shutdown after Congress and President Donald Trump couldn’t agree on a budget to fund government operations, and without it, the government can’t move forward with spending money legally.

While the “Morning Joe” has stated that “no negotiations” have happened so far between the two parties, Johnson claims that Schumer is his own problem.

“He’s the one that voted for the exact same [continuing resolution], the exact same spending levels just six months ago and said that we could not possibly shut the government down,” Johnson said. “He’s changed his tune.”

He continued: “I’m not trying to be mean about this. I respect Chuck Schumer as a person, but he’s got a political problem that he’s trying to solve using government funding for it.”