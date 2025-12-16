Mike Johnson Sidesteps Trump’s Reiner Attack While Addressing Weekend of ‘A Lot of Tragedies’ | Video

Mike Johnson declined to comment on President Donald Trump’s social media attack on slain director Rob Reiner while speaking to media Monday, choosing instead to condemn “senseless violence” after a weekend full of tragedies.

The Speaker of the House spoke with journalists in Washington D.C. on Monday, where he expressed his condolences to the Reiner family after “The Princess Bride” director and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home Sunday with their son, Nick, the main suspect in their deaths.

“The shocking news that, apparently, their son committed the murders is not only an unspeakable family tragedy, but it’s another reminder of just the senseless violence and evil that is so rampant in our society,” Johnson said. “Our prayers go out to the Reiner family, the survivors and everybody who is affected by this.”

Johnson also paid tribute to the victims of the Brown University shooting and the Bondi Beach Australian shooting, both incidents took place over the weekend.

“We’re seeing a lot of tragedies. I was looking on my Twitter feed this morning, all the terrible events that have befallen the slaughter of Jewish young people celebrating Hanukkah in Australia,” he continued. “We had the troops that we lost in the last few days. Brown University, the tragedy. We see evil all around us and during the holiday season … We have to appeal to our better angels. And I think we’ve got to amplify those voice and those sentiments.”

Yet, when asked to comment on Trump’s verbal attack on the late Reiner shortly after his murder, Johnson had nothing to stay, walking away from the reporters altogether.

Johnson doesn’t address Trump’s post about Rob Reiner and didn’t take questions after this statement, where he said of the alleged murder: "It's another reminder of just the senseless violence and evil that's so rampant in our society. So our prayers go out to the Reiner family” pic.twitter.com/qscg7KkqE8 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 15, 2025

As TheWrap previously reported, Trump claimed Reiner and his wife were killed due to the director’s opposition to him, saying Reiner had an “incurable” case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” Trump wrote on Monday. “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Trump’s comments sparked backlash from both liberals and conservatives, including former MAGA supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said this tragedy was “not about politics or political enemies.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom went as far as to blast the president as a “sick man” for his comments about Reiner.

