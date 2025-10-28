Mike Johnson Nixes Trump 2028 Rumors: ‘It’s Been A Great Run’

Mike Johnson shot down the escalating Trump 2028 rumors as the MAGA movement continues to float the idea of a third term for the president.

While taking questions from reporters Tuesday, the speaker of the House nixed the idea that Trump would run for a third term in 2028. This denial comes as the president himself has remained coy on the idea in recent days.

“It’s been a great run,” Johnson said. “But I think the president knows, and he and I have talked about the constrictions of the Constitution. As much as so many of the American people lament that, the Trump 2028 cap is one of the most popular that has ever been produced – and he has a good time with that – trolling the Democrats, whose hair is on a fire by the very prospect. But I do believe we have three extraordinary years ahead of us, and those years of the Trump administration will be an incredible thing.”

He continued: “I don’t see a way to amend the Constitution, because it takes 10 years to do that, to allow all the states to ratify what two-thirds of the House in 3/4 of the states would approve. So, I do not see the path for that, but I can tell you, we will not take our foot off the gas pedal. We are going to deliver for the American people and we have four strong years.”

On Monday, Trump took questions about ways he could return to office for a third time. One way would be to run as vice president and have his running mate step down after being elected but even Trump shot down that idea – but not necessarily plans to try for the White House again.

“I wouldn’t do that,” he said. “I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that … It’s not – it wouldn’t be right.”

When asked if that mean he had no plans to run at all however, Trump was coy: “Am I not ruling it out? I mean, you’ll have to tell me.”

Talk about the chances of a third Trump term surged after former White House chief strategist and convicted fraudster Steve Bannon told The Economist there “is a plan” for Trump to get a third term.

“Trump is going to be president in ’28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that,” he said.