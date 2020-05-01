John Stamos, Beach Boys’ Mike Love Back Together With Song for Pandemic Relief (Video)

Mike Love of The Beach Boys and John Stamos (occasionally of The Beach Boys) teamed up on a new song to help fans surf — er, skate — through the coronavirus pandemic.

“This Too Shall Pass” was written by Love, produced by Scott Totten, and released through BMG. Stamos is back behind the drum kit, a stool he’s often occupied for Beach Boys shows.

OK, so the song probably wouldn’t make the cut on “Pet Sounds,” but it’s for a good cause.

All artist and label royalties from “This Too Shall Pass” will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic. The fund will enable food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable.

“A lifetime of performing to millions of people all over the world and suddenly everything came to a halt,” Love said in a statement. “I’ve lived through enough good times and bad to know that eventually, this too shall pass, and better days are yet to come. With today being May Day, new beginnings are around corner and as the lyrics of this song say, ‘we’ll get back to havin’ fun, fun, fun in the sun.'”

“I’m really proud of Mike for writing this song,” Stamos said. “About three weeks into the pandemic, Mike, his wife Jacquelyne and I discussed out how to contribute to the crisis. I suggested he do a parody of one of his songs like Neil Diamond did with ‘Sweet Caroline.’ He insisted on doing something original and then he started singing ‘This Too Shall Pass.’  I thought it was really special.”

“At 79 years old, he could be on a boat counting his royalty checks on the way to Kokomo, but not Mike,” the “Full House” the star continued. “He continues to challenge himself and care deeply about the world and the people in it. That’s why it was so important for him to do something new, and say something hopeful.”

“This Too Shall Pass” marks Love’s first new studio release since the 2019 album “12 Sides of Summer.”

