NBC Sports has parted ways with NHL Analyst Mike Milbury after he referred to women as distractions for players last year during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Milbury was with NBC Sports for 14 years.

“We are grateful to Mike for all of his contributions to our coverage for 14 years, but he will not be returning to our NHL announce team,” an NBC Sports spokesperson told TheWrap. “We wish him well.”

NBC Sports unveiled its game and studio commentators for the 2020-21 season on Monday. Milbury was nowhere to be found.

Milbury was initially benched by NBC Sports during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs after making an on-air joke the day before about women being a disruption to players’ “concentration” during the hockey season.

During a New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals game, Milbury’s TV partner John Forslund spoke glowingly about the NHL “bubble” as being a “terrific environment” for hockey players.

“If you think about it, it’s a terrific environment with regards to- if you enjoy playing and enjoy being with your teammates for long periods of time, it’s a perfect place,” Forslund said.

Milbury then responded, “Not even any woman here to disrupt your concentration.”

Milbury was initially suspended for one night. At the time, NBC Sports told the Associated Press it was “disappointed” with Milbury’s “insensitive comment.”

Milbury told AP Hockey reporter Stephen Whyno: “I sincerely apologize for making the comment. It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”

The NHL said the following in a statement at the time: “The National Hockey League condemns the insensitive and insulting comment that Mike Milbury made during last night’s broadcast and we have communicated our feelings to NBC. The comment did not reflect the NHL’s values and commitment to making our game more inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Later, Milbury said he was stepping away for the remainder of the hockey postseason.

NBC Sports is holding a conference call today at 1 p.m. ET. Executive producer Sam Flood will be on the call.