Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is running for president in 2024, has plenty of thoughts about where his former boss Donald Trump stands with Republicans and the American public these days. When asked Sunday morning on “State of the Union” if he wished he had spoken against Trump earlier, Pence replied, “I mean, come on. Come on, Dana.”

Pence continued by listing a litany of perceived hits by the Democratic Party. He said, “We lived through the Russia hoax, the president being impeached for a phone call. The day after Jan. 6 Nancy Pelosi tried to distort the 25th Amendment to get us to remove the president, and then to go through a process of impeaching the president of the United States after he left office … was just, you know, one more effort by the Democrats.”

He added, “I want to tell you, I trust myself as a judgment of the American people and judgment of history.”

"I've been called worse."



Former vice president Mike Pence speaks from the 2024 campaign trail about his decision to allow the counting of the 2020 electoral votes and responds to former President Donald Trump calling him "too honest." @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/p2ZYvGrm4b — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2023

“I really do believe people see through the agenda of the Democrats,” he added. “That partisan committee on Capitol Hill that I refuse to have anything to do with spoke for itself. At the end of the day, you know, my one aspiration as I travel here in New Hampshire and around the country is for people to know that the oath that I took in January 2017, I kept every single day.”

Earlier in the interview, Bash and Pence also discussed Trump’s recent attacks against his former vice president. Trump shared on Truth Social on Wednesday, “I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him.”

Trump further stated that as vice president, Pence “had power that Mike didn’t understand.”

As Bash pointed out, Trump’s implication is that Pence could have rejected electoral votes to overturn the 2020 election results. In response, Pence didn’t mince words.

As he put it, “Well, Dana, President Trump was wrong then and he’s wrong now. I had no right to overturn the election.”

On that, it seems many of us can agree. Watch the entire interview in the video above.