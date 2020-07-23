Mike Tyson to Return to Boxing in Pay-Per-View Fight vs Roy Jones Jr

Bout between the men, both over 50, will also air on social platform Triller

| July 23, 2020 @ 9:20 AM Last Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 10:06 AM

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring at 54 years old, where he’ll face off against another 50-year old in Roy Jones Jr.

The fight will be available on pay-per-view as well as the multi-media platform, Triller. It will take place Sept. 12. Triller users would still pay but the company has not set a price yet.

This will be Tyson’s first fight in 15 years. His last bout came in 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride.

Also Read: 'The Match' With Tom Brady and Peyton Manning Scores Record Golf Ratings

Jones Jr. has a hall of fame boxing career of his own. He won the WBA heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title in 106 years. Unlike Tyson, Jones Jr. has been fighting off and on over the past few years. His last fight came in 2018.

Triller has also obtained exclusive streaming rights to the soon-to-be-released, ten-part docuseries featuring behind-the-scenes, pre-fight footage, releasing two episodes per week leading up to the match. The fight, titled “Frontline Battle,” is the first event of a series produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League, a sports venture owned by Tyson and Eros Innovations which has partnered with Triller on all future boxing events.

The exhibition fight has been sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. Producers include: Mike Tyson, Sophie Watts, Johnny Ryan Jr., Azim Spicer, Kiki Tyson, Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht.

