National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to Exit Trump Administration After Signal Group Chat Snafu

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is leaving the Trump administration on Thursday, according to reports. This comes a little more than a month after he accidentally added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal group chat in which military strikes were discussed amongst White House officials.

CBS News was the first outlet to report that Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, “will be leaving their posts.”

Waltz’s exit comes after he took responsibility for inadvertently adding Goldberg to the group chat alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, among other members of the Trump administration. Waltz in March said he “built the group” and that it was an “embarrassing” mistake.

The Signal messages were sent to Goldberg in the days leading up to the U.S. launching air and naval strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The strikes were made “in an effort to open international shipping lanes in the Red Sea that the Houthis have disrupted for months with their own attacks,” The New York Times reported on March 15, the day the strikes took place.

In April, an internal White House investigation claimed Goldberg’s number was mistakenly saved in Waltz’s phone under the contact information for National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes.

President Trump, before the investigation was released, did not seem too upset with the Signal mixup, saying Waltz had “learned a lesson.” He also told NBC News that the group chat had “no impact at all,” before adding it was his administration’s “only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one.”