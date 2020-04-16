Watch Millie Bobby Brown, Jimmy Fallon Suffer Through Virtual Version of ‘Whisper Challenge’ (Video)

Being in quarantine has made a lot of things harder, including silly things, like Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” game “The Whisper Challenge.”
During a normal show shot in his studio at 30 Rock, this challenge includes Fallon and his guests taking turns wearing noise-canceling headphones while trying to guess what song the other is singing. But during the pandemic-forced at-home version of his late-night series, the host and his pals must mute each other on video chat to attempt to achieve a similar effect.
And we do say “attempt” here, because what we saw when Fallon and “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown attempted a singing version of “The Whisper Challenge” on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show: At Home Edition,” was a truly hilarious struggle. Hey, the blurriness that comes with a video chat isn’t super helpful when trying to read lips.
Though they managed to each guess each other’s songs in the end, it took Fallon a while to figure out Brown was mouthing Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and it took Millie even longer to notice that Jimmy was singing Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.” But the one that almost broke them was Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” as Brown had to resort to dancing and very, very slowly mouthing out “D-E-S-P-A-C-I-T-O” in order to finally get Fallon to guess the correct track.
Watch the video above.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "NOS4A2" Net: AMC/BBC America Premiere Date: Monday, June 1 Time: 10 p.m.
Series: "Dirty John" Net: USA Network Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 2 Time: 9 p.m.
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: N/A
Showtime
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 62
Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.