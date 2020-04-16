Watch Millie Bobby Brown, Jimmy Fallon Suffer Through Virtual Version of ‘Whisper Challenge’ (Video)

Turns out this isn’t the best game to play over video chat

| April 16, 2020 @ 7:44 AM

Being in quarantine has made a lot of things harder, including silly things, like Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” game “The Whisper Challenge.”

During a normal show shot in his studio at 30 Rock, this challenge includes Fallon and his guests taking turns wearing noise-canceling headphones while trying to guess what song the other is singing. But during the pandemic-forced at-home version of his late-night series, the host and his pals must mute each other on video chat to attempt to achieve a similar effect.

And we do say “attempt” here, because what we saw when Fallon and “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown attempted a singing version of “The Whisper Challenge” on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show: At Home Edition,” was a truly hilarious struggle. Hey, the blurriness that comes with a video chat isn’t super helpful when trying to read lips.

Also Read: Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Though they managed to each guess each other’s songs in the end, it took Fallon a while to figure out Brown was mouthing Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and it took Millie even longer to notice that Jimmy was singing Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.” But the one that almost broke them was Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” as Brown had to resort to dancing and very, very slowly mouthing out “D-E-S-P-A-C-I-T-O” in order to finally get Fallon to guess the correct track.

Watch the video above.

