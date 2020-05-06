Millie Small, ‘My Boy Lollipop’ Singer, Dies at 73

Jamaican singer died of a stroke, according to the BBC

| May 6, 2020 @ 7:37 AM Last Updated: May 6, 2020 @ 7:48 AM
Millie Small

Photo credit: Getty Images

Millie Small, known for her 1964 hit single “My Boy Lollipop,” has died. She was 73.

The Jamaican singer’s cause of death was a stroke, according to the BBC.

Her song “My Boy Lollipop” charted at No. 2 on the U.S. and UK charts in 1964.

Island Records founder Chris Blackwell said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer that she was “a sweet person… really special.”

Also Read: Don Shula, Legendary NFL Coach of the Miami Dolphins, Dies at 90

Small was born in Jamaica in 1946 to a family of seven brothers and five sisters. At age 12, she won a talent competition, and by the time she was a teenager, she was recording for Sir Coxone Dodd’s Studio One label in Kingston.

Blackwell who brought her to London in 1963, where he produced her version of “My Boy Lollipop.”

“I would say she’s the person who took ska international because it was her first hit record,” he told the Observer.

“It became a hit pretty much everywhere in the world. I went with her around the world because each of the territories wanted her to turn up and do TV shows and such, and it was just incredible how she handled it,” he added.  “She was such a sweet person, really a sweet person. Very funny, great sense of humour. She was really special.”

'RuPaul's Drag Race': The Most Debatable Winners (Photos)

  • Yvie Oddly Trixie Mattel Raja Gemini RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tyra Sanchez RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Raja RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Jinkx Monsoon RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Violet Chachki RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bob the Drag Queen RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sasha Velour RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Trixie Mattel RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Yvie Oddly RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 10

Did the best woman win her season? We debate the winners of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its “All-Star” editions

"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- the long-running reality TV competition that started on Logo and currently airs on VH1 -- has crowned many worthy winners.

These champions were able to channel their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown and title of America's Next Drag superstar.

TheWrap takes a look at some of the more debatable winners from "Drag Race" and its "All-Star" editions. We're not throwing shade at the winners; we just argue that they had fierce -- and sometimes title-worthy -- competition.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE